On Baseball: MLB work stoppage in 2022 increasingly likely

Since the last baseball work stoppage, the NFL had a preseason lockout in 2011, and the NBA had lockouts that cut 1998-99 to 50 games per team and 2011-12 to 66 games per team. In the NHL, lockouts wiped out the entire 2004-05 season and reduced both 1994-95 and 2012-13 to 48 games per team.

Publicly, baseball players and owners say they have to work together.

“It’s incumbent upon both parties to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, and I know both parties will make every effort to do that,” Cardinals CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “I don’t want to get too deep into vetting too the issues and all the things that are important to both sides. Historically MLB and the players’ association have avoided work stoppages for a long, long time, longer than any other professional sport. So let’s hope that that continues through next year.”

Speaking on KFNS radio last June 9 during bitter negotiations between MLB and the union, DeWitt made a comment that revealed the wariness.

“They have by far, by far the best deal of any players in any sport,” he said of the cap-free system, “and that’s why you see the other sports coming back pretty quickly because they’re aligned with the players. They’ve got — the more revenue, the more the players get based on a formula. We don’t have that in baseball.”

“The players have always fought for whatever they can get in individual negotiations, and it’s been to their benefit. The industry isn’t very profitable, to be quite honest, and I think they understand that. But they think the owners are hiding profits, this and that, and there’s been a little bit of a distrust there,” he said.