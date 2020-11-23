On Football: About those rising NFL teams, never mind

Hill mainly has been a special-teamer and Walker's last start was in the XFL.

“We have really good guys here,” embattled Lions coach Matt Patricia said when asked if he feels as though he’s losing the locker room. “We have guys who are fighting every day and working really hard. That’s the one thing – I just love this locker room. These guys are strong; they want to win. They’re trying to compete. They’re trying to do everything right.”

Maybe they are just too mediocre to achieve that.

Also stumbling in Week 11 was Miami, which had won five straight but lost at Denver. The Dolphins' defense is for real, and they are well coached. But they lack maturity.

That said, they seem much more solid than the collection of current pretenders mentioned above.

Finally, there's the case of the Cleveland Browns, who are 7-3 and quite possibly headed to 10 or 11 victories and ending the league's longest playoff drought — since the Browns' only such appearance during their reincarnation, in 2002.