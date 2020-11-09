On Football: Be prepared or be ready for an unexpected test

Be prepared, or be ready for an unexpected challenge.

That's an NFL mantra that seems to always be in play. Perfect proof was provided Sunday in Big D, where the unbeaten Steelers nearly had a Big Debacle against the woeful Cowboys.

Sure, the resilient and versatile Steelers came back after trailing all day to win 24-19 against an opponent they should have shoved aside without breaking a sweat. Instead, because they were as flat as the turf in Jerry Jones' palace, they had to sweat out everything. Such as a bumbling beginning. A knee injury for Ben Roethlisberger when the quarterback was sandwiched by two Cowboys pass rushers, slowing but not stopping him. And a pair of missed extra points — even though Chris Boswell made a 59-yard field goal.

Still, these Steelers are the only squad in franchise history to go 8-0, though they weren't kidding themselves about how they got there.

“We’re humbled and honored to be in that group,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. “It’s not without its trials today, obviously. Some of it was created by us. We can’t keep having these conversations every week because one of these weeks we’ll be doing it with an ‘L’ if we’re not careful.”