On Football: Brady flourishing, Belichick floundering

Consider that Julian Edelman, a borderline Hall of Fame receiver over his first 10 NFL seasons — he missed one with an injury — is almost forgotten without Brady. Edelman has five receptions total in the last two home defeats.

Dour as ever, Belichick spoke in generalities after the 33-6 defeat to the Niners that dropped New England 2 1/2 games behind the Bills, with a trip to Buffalo next weekend.

“I think we need to do better job in all areas. I don’t think there’s anything you could say that we don’t need work on,” Belichick said. “Obviously we weren’t good on third down on either side of the ball. We weren’t good in the red area. The opportunities that we had we didn’t, weren’t able to capitalize on. We turned the ball over. One takeaway, basically. So we just, just need to be better everywhere.”

It's possible that will happen. Cam Newton, who has been awful in two games since testing positive for COVID-19, could turn it around. The receivers might begin getting open. The offensive line, ravaged by injuries, might get healthy and coalesce.

But it's obvious something is missing. Actually, a lot is missing: everything that No. 12, now in Buccaneers pewter, brought to the field, the locker room and the culture in New England.