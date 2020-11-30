On Football: Getting to January a major challenge for NFL

"We’re talking about shutting down facilities. We’re talking about teams that may not be able to practice all week. I start to think about teams later on as we go through this, that they get out of the playoffs. They become more reckless and careless with their actions off the field.

“I think right now from a competitive and balance standpoint that’s out there, and from a safety standpoint that’s out there, go to a bubble. Go to a city right now, identify a hotel, take all the staff members, put them in there, and make sure from that point they bus to and from practice. They fly to and from games. It worked in hockey. It worked in basketball. I think the time is now. Protect the integrity of the game. It’s the fairest thing to do. And it’s the safest thing to do.”

In some ways it also is the most difficult thing to do. Don't think that the NFL hasn't discussed the bubble idea, though it has concentrated on creating one or more for the playoffs. Doing so for the final six weeks of the schedule, it's a logistical challenge tantamount to scoring on the 1985 Bears or 2000 Ravens.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the league, the potential for more postponements — even cancellations or forfeits, neither of which the NFL truly wants to ponder — also rises.