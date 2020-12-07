On Football: The Bad, The Worse, and the Truly Ugly

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn summed up the ugliness after a 45-0 no-show against New England.

“That was one of the worst football games I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the National Football League as a player and a coach. That was unacceptable and embarrassing,” Lynn said.

Sort of what America has seen from far too many teams, all of which deserved a pass because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted, well, everything. At this point, 12 games in, however, soccer's process of relegation for the worst offenders — exemplified by action Sunday — seems like a wise approach.

Start with the Jaguars, who deserve credit for extending to the limit many opponents, all of whom are better than they are. Yet every week — including the overtime defeat at Minnesota in which they blew a lead, made an impressive comeback, then committed the game-losing mistakes in OT — things go wrong. Jacksonville is 1-11, all of the losses coming since an opening victory.