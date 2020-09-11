On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Van Morrison sang about going “Into the Mystic.”

The Grateful Dead called it a “long, strange trip” in “Truckin'.”

The young women in “Frozen” contemplated “Into The Unknown.”

Whatever your choice of musical genre, they all apply to the NFL's next few months. Or weeks. Or days. During a pandemic, who knows?

“I don’t expect it at all to go smoothly throughout the whole season," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Whether there’s COVID or not COVID, so many things happen in an NFL season that it’s always a different team that you end with than that you started with just with the injuries and everything that happens. On top of that, putting in a pretty unprecedented thing that we are going through with the state of this pandemic and everything. I definitely expect things to happen.

"You’ve got to be ready to adjust to all of that. Everyone’s going to do as good as they can, which I think we have as good of a situation as possible with that stuff. You’re expecting things to happen when it does. So, you just deal with it the best you can, you make sure people are healthy and you’re doing things the right way, And you hope you never have something where it makes it impossible to go out there and compete.”