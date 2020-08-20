On Football: Winston, Mariota hope backup stints revive them

Mariota and Winston join six others that changed teams, along with players like David Carr, Rick Mirer and Robert Griffin III, who never became consistent starters in their new homes, and others such as Jeff George and Sam Bradford that bounced around various spots.

The one success story in that group is Jim Plunkett, the No. 1 overall pick by New England in 1971, who revived his career with the Raiders in 1980.

Plunkett was mostly mediocre in his five seasons with the Patriots and found little success in two seasons with San Francisco. Then, after spending the 1979 season as a backup in Oakland, Plunkett regained the starting role midway through the next season — and led the Raiders to two Super Bowl title in four seasons.

Mariota and Winston now want to follow that path.

“I’d say the biggest thing for both of them right now is they can learn playing the position and learn playing the position at a high level without having the pressure of you have to go win us football games,” Orlovsky said. “I’ve said that for a long time.