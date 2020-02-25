On the Fringe: A noisy West Coast swing not all about the golf

Even so, the loudest conversations were not on the golf course. That featured manifestos providing more innuendo than immediate solutions.

The buzz in San Diego shifted from Tiger Woods making his 2020 debut — his first shot at his 83rd career PGA Tour victory to set the record — to whether he would be interested in a new world tour offering a big chunk of Saudi money to 12 player-led teams that would face off 18 times a year around the world.

It came up during the mandatory player meeting at Torrey Pines.

At the end of the week, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent out a memo for players who were not at the meeting and those who were at the meeting but had never heard of the Premier Golf League.

For either ones, the message was clear that they would have to choose one tour or the other.

A month later, the only public answer came from McIlroy, who said he wasn’t interested. “I would like to be on the right side of history on this one,” he said, adding he values his freedom to choose when and where he plays over whatever riches the new league is offering.