On The Fringe: Golf can't expect to be this entertaining always

Now we know what Phil Mickelson is thinking over the most difficult of pitch shots.

Because he was talking.

It was one of the highlights from “The Match: Champions for Charity,” at least for the golf geeks. Listen in as Mickelson describes his shot to Justin Thomas, who was making his television debut.

“I've got a bit of a tight lie because the grain is in, which means ... it's hard to slide the club under. So I want to go low. But the greens have been taking off — they're slick because of the water, the ball skidding instead of stopping. Because I want to go low, I'm going to land it short of the green."

Hang on. He's just getting started.

“You can see here the color is light, and right here the color is dark,” he said, pointing to a patch of grass near the green. “That means the grain is in. Normally, I would not want to land it into the grain because it would kill it. But with the water, it's skidding, and it will take some of the heat off it. And I'm going to take a 60-degree wedge, put it back just a little bit. I'm going to hit it into that grain and let the water kind of skid ... and it should run out by the hole.”

The explanation alone took 58 seconds.