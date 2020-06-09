On The Fringe: Only thing normal about golf's return is the score

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT WORTH, Texas — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson were together on the first tee Tuesday morning, just like they were three weeks ago at Seminole for a charity match that was the first live golf on television in 66 days.

This was different.

They were not wearing microphones and their caddies were at their sides, including Harry Diamond, who had been quarantined at McIlroy's guest house in Florida the last two weeks. They will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, along with more ranking points than have ever been distributed at Colonial.

This was real.

It just didn't seem that way.

With no spectators and limited access, it felt like Colonial had been rented out for a corporate outing, only the employees happened to be the best players in the world — McIlroy and Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele — all eager to return to work.

Golf is back.

It's just not back to normal, and there's no telling how long that will take, or what that will even mean.