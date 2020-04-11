Pagenaud wins IndyCar's 1st virtual race on an oval

Earnhardt saved fuel and used patience to score a podium finish.

“I had fun racing all those guys, a lot of them were pretty ticked off how the strategy worked out after that crash,” Earnhardt said. “The fastest cars probably didn’t win today, and the best SIM racers probably didn’t win today.”

Earnhardt said he’d compete in an IndyCar iRace again, especially if its an oval, and he lobbied for both Daytona and Indianapolis.

NASCAR seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson did not play for the first week. Johnson entered the first two IndyCar events as he plans for future real IndyCar racing, but he’s said he won’t race ovals in an Indy car in real life — a sentiment that apparently carried over to his simulated car.

The field had a whopping 31 entrants, the most yet in this series, as Andretti Autosport got its full driver lineup into the race. Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay made their IndyCar iRacing debuts Saturday, along with James Davison and Max Chilton, who stopped racing ovals in real life in the middle of last season.