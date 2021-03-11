PGA Tour: Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

Rickie Fowler had three double bogeys in his round of 77, leaving him in danger of missing the cut and likely missing out on the Dell Match Play in two weeks.

Garcia's lone bogey came after perhaps his best shot. From the pine straw next to a tree left of the first fairway, he hooded an iron that came out low and right to left with enough run that it settled 25 feet away. And then he three-putted.

The most remarkable round might have belonged to Hoge, who managed to get through 18 holes without a bogey.

“It was a good, solid day, kind of what you want here on the Stadium Course,” Hoge said. “I haven't been hitting it that well coming in here, so I just tried to hit a lot of greens and stay out of trouble for the most part.”

Viktor Hovland had a double bogey on his second hole, the par-5 11th and otherwise was mistake-free, until after his round. Hovland realized that when he marked his ball and moved the marker a putter length to get out of the line of Justin Thomas, instead of returning the marker to the same spot, he measured the putter length the wrong direction.

He notified officials and was assessed a two-shot penalty, giving him a 72.