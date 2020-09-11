PGA Tour: Burns gets hot with 65 for Safeway Open lead

“It was really a great day. It was just one of those days where good numbers, good feel, was really exact, didn’t ever push it too far where you could short-side yourself if you mis-hit it. I holed plenty of putts and they were often pretty close. There are a few more that I would like to have. I left a couple short throughout the day. But you can’t complain, I just shot 62. If I complain, no one’s going to listen.”

Higgs made a big jump, surging up the leaderboard after opening with a 3-under 69 on Thursday.

“Yeah, these guys are good,” he said. “I’ve got to keep doing it. It’s not like 13-under is going to win. It’s just a little shot in the arm really to jump even closer. It gives me a nice little boost going into the weekend.”

Higgs said it’s the first double-eagle of his career. He hit 9 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens and was 4 of 4 scrambling with 24 putts.

Cameron Percy, who was tied for second after a 64 in the first round, had six birdies and two bogeys as he shot 68. He’s at 12-under.

James Hahn got it to 11-under after a second-round 65, as he had eight birdies and a bogey.