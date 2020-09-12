PGA Tour: Cink in contention with son on his bag

While Cink said his son is never been afraid to let him know if he’s reading a shot differently, there was a moment Saturday that stood out.

“It was on the sixth hole and I had about a 20-foot putt and I read it from behind the hole and I read it behind the ball and I was pretty much resolute on my read,” Cink said, “and I said, ‘Reagan, I've got this going a little bit left, maybe just outside the hole.’ He goes, ‘Whoa, I had it going right.’

“So we had to start over, and in the end he convinced me by looking at our little map and some other factors right around the hole that he was right. I played his read and it couldn't have gone more in the middle of the hole. So I was proud of him right there not because he read the putt right, but because he had the guts to stand in there and say, ‘Dad, you're wrong about this. I'm right. Trust me.’

“That was a big moment for him, I think.”

While Cink said Reagan is a casual golfer, he added that he’s still come a long way with his game and his skills as a caddy.