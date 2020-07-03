PGA Tour: DeChambeau tied for early 2nd-round lead in Detroit

None of the top five players is at the Detroit Golf Club and the field includes just 18 of the top 50.

DeChambeau, the only PGA Tour player with top-10 finish in each of the last three tournaments, is ranked No. 10 in the world.

He had a bogey-free second round after overcoming bogeys in the opening day.

“Coming off with a clean card makes me feel really good, and finishing off with a birdie gives me some inspiration," DeChambeau said.

Power, who made the cut in just four of seven previous starts this season, had three birdies on the front and back nine to seal a spot for him to play this weekend.

Hubbard had six birdies and was about an inch from another one on an uphill, 29-foot birdie putt at No. 18 with a chance to take the early lead.

The 21-year-old Wolff put himself in position to take the the lead by himself with six straight birdies and eight over his first 10 holes after missing the cut in each of last two events.

“I’ve learned the last couple weeks you definitely can’t win on the first two days, but you can sure as heck lose," he said.