PGA Tour: Koepka can't wait for PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — TPC Harding Park offers one of the prettiest and most challenging settings in all of golf – a championship course that presents a thorough test with its overall length, majestic and stately Monterey Cypress trees that line the fairways, greens that are very difficult, and views of nearby Lake Merced.
Located less than a mile from the Pacific Ocean, there is a rich and glorious history to TPC Harding Park, a public course in southwest San Francisco which was originally designed by Willie Watson and Sam Whiting, opening for play in 1925.
It is the host to the annual San Francisco City Golf Championships, one of the top amateur tournaments of the year.
U.S. Public Links Championships were played at Harding Park in both 1937 and 1956.
It’s where Byron Nelson won the San Francisco Victory Open in 1944. It’s where Mason Rudolph won the Golden Gate Championship in 1959.
The Lucky International, a PGA Tour event, was played at Harding Park from 1961 to 1966 and also in 1968.
Named after former President Warren G. Harding, the course has also been host to the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship in 2005.
It was the site of The Presidents Cup in 2009, Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2010, 2011 and 2013, and WGC-Cadillac Match Play in 2015.
“It’s a big boy golf course,” said Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. “You have to be able to hit it long. It’s very difficult. It’s a major championship golf course. You know that.
“This finish will be interesting. I think it will be a great finish. You look at the back nine there, starting on about (Nos.) 13, 14. It gets really interesting.”
Koepka last played at Harding Park in 2015, when he tied for 17th place at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play. He did not move on to the knockout round after compiling a 2-1 record in group play.
He will return here in the spring to play in the 102nd PGA Championship, scheduled for May 11-17. Koepka has won the last two PGA Championship titles, in 2018 at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, and in 2019 at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
“It’s fun to get back here and see everything,” Koepka said during a media day for the tournament on Feb. 17 at Oracle Park. “Obviously, it will be a fun week with the fans here. I think it will be exciting.
“It’s not a normal event, but you know, it’s a major. You’re hyped up and you’re pumped to play and ready to go – just get out there and go do what you’re supposed to do. You’re just trying to make sure you play good. Just keep plugging away.”
The PGA Championship has an $11 million purse, with the winner receiving the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. It’s the second major of the year and is conducted by the PGA of America.
“You know the rough is going to be thick. You know what you’re going to get,” Koepka said from the Alaska Airlines Club Level at the home ballpark of the San Francisco Giants. “You have to be able to hit it far and you have to be able to hit it straight. There’s been a precedent on making sure accuracy is big, and you know that when you come out here.
“You have to find the fairways if you even want to have a chance. If you don’t hit the fairways, you’re going to be struggling to make pars. You’re not going to make any birdies. But it’s a golf course that is set up for a major championship like this. It will be exciting, especially if it’s close on Sunday.”
An extensive $16 million improvement project, led by Sandy Tatum, a former U.S. Golf Association president, brought Harding Park back into prominence in advance of the WGC-American Express Championship in 2005. Work was done to rebuild and reshape the historic and famed course, owned by the City and County of San Francisco, giving it a much different look and feel.
“You just have to take what the hole gives you,” Koepka said. “You just try to go out there and figure out what the hole gives you and depending where the pin is and what the miss is, there’s about 30 things that can come into play and you just have to take what it will let you do.”
TPC Harding Park is the site of The First Tee of San Francisco, which reaches more than 80,000 young people each year through chapter programs and elementary schools, according to www.pgachampionship.com. The First Tee of San Francisco is a unique youth development program that uses golf to teach students life skills and values, according to tpc.com/hardingpark.
It’s just the fourth time that a municipally-owned course has been host to the PGA Championship. It also marks the first time a major championship will be played at a TPC facility.
Koepka is chasing history. As the event’s two-time defending champion, he will be pursuing a third straight PGA Championship title. Walter Hagen won four in a row, from 1924-27, when it was played in a match play format.
“It would be incredible,” said Koepka. “Obviously, you look at Walter Hagen – a name everybody knows, every golf fan knows. To even have a chance to put my name with his would be incredible and it would be super special.
“I just want to play good golf. It’s simple. You start thinking about all the things that could happen, that’s when … everything else kind of creeps in. Just stay in the moment and keep plugging along.
“Coming back, obviously two-time defending, it’s a different feeling, and one you want to win this year for sure. It’s something I'm looking forward to.”
Koepka is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour and won back-to-back U.S. Open Championships, in 2017 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, and in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Shinnecock Hills, New York.
He has also played on national teams – in 2017 at The Presidents Cup and in both 2016 and 2018 at the Ryder Cup.
Winning a major, he said, puts you in a different category than everybody else.
“You can win as many Tour events as you want, but at the end of the day, you’re remembered by how many majors you’ve won,” he said.
Koepka had a super 2019 season, winning three times and becoming only the fifth player in PGA Tour history to finish in the top five at all four of the majors in a single year and just the fifth player to capture a major and a WGC title in the same season. He finished in a tie for third in the FedExCup standings
He had nine top-10 finishes and missed only one cut in 21 starts.
San Francisco will continue to be in the spotlight as Harding Park will host The Presidents Cup in 2025.
The Olympic Club will host the 110th PGA Championship in 2028, as well as the 2032 Ryder Cup.
The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at The Olympic Club in 2021.