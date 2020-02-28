PGA Tour: Koepka can't wait for PGA Championship

The PGA Championship has an $11 million purse, with the winner receiving the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. It’s the second major of the year and is conducted by the PGA of America.

“You know the rough is going to be thick. You know what you’re going to get,” Koepka said from the Alaska Airlines Club Level at the home ballpark of the San Francisco Giants. “You have to be able to hit it far and you have to be able to hit it straight. There’s been a precedent on making sure accuracy is big, and you know that when you come out here.

“You have to find the fairways if you even want to have a chance. If you don’t hit the fairways, you’re going to be struggling to make pars. You’re not going to make any birdies. But it’s a golf course that is set up for a major championship like this. It will be exciting, especially if it’s close on Sunday.”

An extensive $16 million improvement project, led by Sandy Tatum, a former U.S. Golf Association president, brought Harding Park back into prominence in advance of the WGC-American Express Championship in 2005. Work was done to rebuild and reshape the historic and famed course, owned by the City and County of San Francisco, giving it a much different look and feel.