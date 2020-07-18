PGA Tour: Rahm builds 4-shot lead at Memorial in his quest to be No. 1

And his finish was simply sublime.

Rahm played in the group in front of Finau and saw him reach the 11th green in two, a sure birdie. His only concern was hitting the green at No. 12, trying to pick up a birdie or two and if had to rally on Sunday, so be it.

He hammered his tee shot 360 yards over the bunker that set up a wedge to 12 feet for birdie on the 13th. He wisely laid up on the 14th, with the tees moved forward to play at 322 yards, and hit wedge to 5 feet for birdie.

Right of the green on the par-5 15th in two, with the green running fast and away from him, he hit a flop-and-run to 3 feet for a third straight birdie. And then he capped it off with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

Just like that, he had the lead. He’s in control.

Rahm has had a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 ever since golf resumed six weeks ago. He missed the cut at Colonial and finished out of the top 25 in the other three events he played.

Now it’s right there in front of him — 18 holes away from joining Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1 in the world ranking. Also in front of him is a Muirfield Village course that won’t be getting any easier.