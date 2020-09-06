PGA Tour: Safeway Open field gains 3 more major champions

“I want to thank Phil Mickelson for playing five years in a row in the Safeway Open. We just can’t thank Phil enough,” said Sanders. “He’s obviously been our headliner for five years and he’s coming back. We know he could take that week to practice and get ready for the U.S. Open, but he’s coming to Silverado. He’s playing great golf. I know he loves Silverado. I think he could contend and I think Phil Mickelson could win.”

The date of the Safeway Open comes after the Tour Championship in Atlanta and the week before the U.S. Open, set for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

“We have a tough week. There’s no question we have a tough date this year, the week between the Tour Championship and the U.S. Open,” said Sanders. “But on the other hand, some of the players like to play that week before so they can get ready for the U.S. Open. I know that Phil Mickelson is one of these guys that likes to play the week before and test out some shots he wants to play at Winged Foot. He’ll probably try some shots at Silverado that he visualizes, that he’s going to need to have at Winged Foot.

“I think Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson is one hell of a foursome.”