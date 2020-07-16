PGA Tour: Steele takes early lead on different Muirfield Village track

Dustin Johnson, in his first tournament since winning the Travelers Championship, had a wild start. He four-putted from 40 feet for double bogey. He missed an 8-foot eagle attempt. He made triple bogey on the next hole after hitting into the water. He followed that with a birdie on the 13th. Alas, it all bad at the end. Johnson shot an 80, his highest score on the PGA Tour since the wind-blown final round at Torrey Pines in 2016.

“The course is much firmer and faster. That goes for the fairways, the greens,” Steele said. “The greens are firm and fast, much more the speed that we’re used to playing when we get here, and then obviously the wind is whipping today. That combination makes for pretty tough scoring and a big difference from last week.”

From the morning group of the 131-man field, Steele and Howell were the only ones to break 70.

Cantlay's only bogey was when the wind switched on him. He normally hits 9-iron on the par-3 12th with the wind slightly behind him. It was shifting, so he went with a baby 8-iron. And then the wind stopped when he hit the shot, and his ball sailed some 15 yards over the green.

Otherwise, he salvaged pars and had a late birdie to join the group at 70 that included Jordan Spieth, who began his round on the back nine and started par-eagle-double bogey.