PGA Tour: Theegala, with Silverado employee Beverly caddying, feeling more comfortable and contending

There is a group of five players tied at 14-under and in seventh: Emiliano Grillo (65), Stewart Cink (65), Doug Ghim (69), D.J. Trahan (70), Russell Knox (70).

Tied for 12th, along with Theegala, are Kevin Streelman (65), Ben Taylor (67), Xinjun Zhang (67), Tim Wilkinson (68) and Pat Perez (69).

“This is a course that fits my game,” said Stuard. “You’ve got to drive it straight. You’ve got to kind of shape the tee ball once in a while. It’s important to be on the right side of the fairway to some pins, I think. It reminds me a little bit of Hilton Head in that way.”

“You have to play good and shoot a really low one because this course is very gettable and the scores prove that,” said Ventura. “I think just obviously be aggressive and not be scared of getting too many under par and start trying to cozy it in or safe it. Just be aggressive and play like I did today and (Friday).”

The Safeway Open, in its fifth year, is the first of 50 official FedExCup tournaments.

Theegala birdied three of his last four holes, culminating a day when he made a significant move after starting out tied for 54th place, 10 shots off the lead.