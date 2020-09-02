PGA Tour: Three major champions to play in Napa next week

The Safeway Open, the first event of the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 schedule, announced it has received commitments from Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia, all major champions.
The Safeway Open, now in its fifth year, is the week of Sept. 7-13 and will be played on the Silverado Resort and Spa North Course, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout, in Napa.
Cameron Champ of Sacramento, who won last year’s tournament, has informed Safeway Open officials that he will not be returning to defend his title. Champ made birdie on No. 18, sinking a putt from just over three feet, to cap a final-round 3-under-par 69, giving him a one-shot win over Adam Hadwin and the $1.188 million first-place check.
Champ is in the field for this week’s Tour Championship. It’s the third and final event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship qualified for the Tour Championship, which begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Champ will also play at the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
“Cameron, unfortunately, isn’t going to be able to make it this year,” tournament director Matt McEvoy said at Tuesday’s Safeway Open media day. “We heard from his team. He really wanted to come and defend. We had a great, great call from him and his team. He committed that he will be back in 2021.
“He’s been playing great golf. He’s top 30 in the FedExCup points. He’s playing at East Lake this week and really wants to take his best game to the U.S. Open.”
Golf Channel will provide coverage of all four rounds. Broadcast times are to be announced.
Mickelson made it official Tuesday, committing to play the Safeway Open, which is presented by Chevron. The deadline for players to commit is Friday.
It’s the sixth time in seven years, since the Tour went to a wraparound schedule bridging two years, that Safeway Open is the season-opening tournament.
Mickelson is a 44-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won five majors – Masters Tournament (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005), The Open Championship (2013).
Mickelson, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, became the 20th player to win his PGA Tour Champions debut when he captured the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on Aug. 26 at Ozarks National Golf Course in Ridgedale, Missouri. He had rounds of 61, 64 and 66 for a 54-hole Tour record-tying 191 total. He finished the event at 22-under.
“The guys were very welcoming and it was fun for me to see them,” Mickelson said in a transcription provided by Tee-Scripts.com. “I haven’t seen a lot of these guys for 10-plus years and they were guys I played a number of years on Tour with, I grew up watching. So for me to see them again and hang out with them, guys that really made the Tour what it is today, it was fun for me to spend some time with them.
“I really enjoyed playing here, I enjoyed seeing all the guys again and I enjoyed the way they were so accommodating and fun. I really had a great time. It’s fun for me to compete. The competition here is really strong and it was fun for me to get off to a good start and play well.
“What a fun week. I really enjoyed it. These few days, I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to compete out here and play with these guys. I’m very appreciative of the way the guys were in welcoming me this week, they couldn’t have been nicer. It’s great to see a lot of the guys, such great legends on the tour here that I grew up watching and ultimately had a chance to compete against.
“To compete against these legends and to come out on top and to play well and get a little bit of momentum, I’ll go over to Napa and play our Safeway event the week before the U.S. Open and see if I can get sharp then. But I’ll be working on my game the next week and a half, see if I can be really sharp for the U.S. Open.”
Mickelson has played well in past years during the Safeway Open at Silverado.
He tied for third place in 2017 (12-under 276). He tied for eighth place in 2016 (14-under 274). He tied for 17th in 2018 (8-under 280).
“We’re excited to have Phil Mickelson and his team back,” said McEvoy. “I know he’s fired up coming off his win on the Champions Tour to get ready for the U.S. Open.”
Mickelson missed the cut here last year.
“I think this event is really special,” Mickelson said last year. “You also look at the field and what we’ve done here with the field. It’s a real credit to what Safeway, Albertsons has done with the game, from the Albertsons Boise Open (Korn Ferry Tour event) to the Safeway Open.”
Lowry, who is from Clara, County Offaly, Ireland, won The Open Championship last year at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. He beat Tommy Fleetwood by six shots and went on to finish No. 33 in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry is No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
“He’s going to play well here,” said McEvoy. “It’s a golf course I think that sets up well for him. The course is in some of the best shape we’ve ever had it leading into the tournament. Conditions have been just awesome for Mat Dunmyer (Silverado’s Director of Agronomy) and his team to get the golf course ready to go. We’ve had warm weather but not too hot.
“It’s unique here with us being between the Tour Championship and the U.S. Open for the first time. I think a lot of those guys are looking at our event as a tune-up, a place to go to kind of work on their game, to come here early in the week and get three great days of practice in and then four really good competitive rounds, and then fly to New York for the U.S. Open.
“I think it speaks to the quality of the golf course. The major champions want to come out and test their game before they go to the U.S. Open.”
Garcia, who is from Castellon, Spain, is a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour and won The Masters in 2017. He is No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The Safeway Open has also received commitments from Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Harold Varner III and Scott Piercy. There will be a field of 156 players – 12 more than last year.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to get some exciting guys to commit,” said McEvoy. “A lot of guys really like to play the week before a major to get their competitive juices going.”
The 2020-21 schedule, announced on Wednesday, features 50 official FedExCup tournaments.
“We are excited to present the full 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule – a ‘super season’ of 50 fully sponsored events and capped off by the 15th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release Wednesday. “If you’re a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games. Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the extensive collaboration with our title sponsors, tournament organizations and golf’s governing bodies that has brought us here – to the exciting conclusion of an extraordinary 2019-20 season this week, and on the brink of a season of 50 events, beginning next week.”
Safeway Open qualifiers
One pre-qualifier for the Safeway Open was held Wednesday at El Macero Country Club, near Davis, and another will be Thursday at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.
The final qualifier is Monday at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon. Four players will qualify to play in the Safeway Open.
Zack Sims and Aaron Beverly, who work in the golf department at Silverado, are each entered in the pre-qualifier.
Sims is at El Macero and Beverly is at Yolo Fliers.
No spectators, no pro-am
Safeway Open officials announced earlier this year that the tournament will not have fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There also will not be a pro-am.
“The health and safety of the Napa community, as well as our players, volunteers and partners, has remained of utmost importance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director Jeff Sanders said in a press release in July.
In making the announcement, officials reported in a press release: “Ticket sales as well as all concerts and onsite fan engagements have been cancelled due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines for 2020.
“The Safeway Open presented by Chevron will remain a platform to give back to charity again this year and support the Napa community as it has for the past four years, even without fans in attendance,” Sanders said. “We would like to thank the Albertsons Companies and Safeway for their amazing support along with our long-time golf fans throughout Northern California as well as our many great sponsors, vendor partners, Silverado members and loyal volunteers for their continued support throughout this unprecedented time.”
COVID-19 tested
All players and caddies, essential tournament staff, and volunteers who are working in close proximity to the players will all be COVID-19 PCR tested early in the week, before they come on to the tournament grounds, said McEvoy.
“It’s part of a comprehensive, layered testing procedure that the PGA Tour has put together in partnership with Sanford Health,” said McEvoy.
“There will be a mobile lab for all the testing, so there will be no impact on Napa County’s health system. And then each day, all individuals, whether it’s players or caddies or volunteers, will be thermal tested before they come on site. They will complete a questionnaire before they come on site.
“This is a comprehensive testing program so that we can assure that we’re doing everything possible to maintain the health and safety of everyone involved with the event.”
The volunteer staff has been reduced from about 1,400 down to 300.
