PGA Tour: Three major champions to play in Napa next week

“I really enjoyed playing here, I enjoyed seeing all the guys again and I enjoyed the way they were so accommodating and fun. I really had a great time. It’s fun for me to compete. The competition here is really strong and it was fun for me to get off to a good start and play well.

“What a fun week. I really enjoyed it. These few days, I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to compete out here and play with these guys. I’m very appreciative of the way the guys were in welcoming me this week, they couldn’t have been nicer. It’s great to see a lot of the guys, such great legends on the tour here that I grew up watching and ultimately had a chance to compete against.

“To compete against these legends and to come out on top and to play well and get a little bit of momentum, I’ll go over to Napa and play our Safeway event the week before the U.S. Open and see if I can get sharp then. But I’ll be working on my game the next week and a half, see if I can be really sharp for the U.S. Open.”

Mickelson has played well in past years during the Safeway Open at Silverado.

He tied for third place in 2017 (12-under 276). He tied for eighth place in 2016 (14-under 274). He tied for 17th in 2018 (8-under 280).