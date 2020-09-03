PGA Tour: Varner seeking more than a top-20 finish

Harold Varner III remembers his parents, Harold Varner Jr. and Patricia Carter, always telling him that he was a “winner” before he ever stepped inside the ropes and played in a PGA Tour event.
“My story is pretty simple. I have two amazing parents,” Varner said. “I want to win. That is it. That is that is why we play. I’m getting closer, doing the little things a little better, and that excites me.
“I feel like I’ve done a lot of good things off the golf course. The things that I am working on the next 5 to 10 years are about me. It’s about me becoming the best golfer I can be.”
Varner got his first win as he captured the Australian PGA Championship, an international event, in 2016. He’s in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory.
He will play at the Safeway Open, the first event of the Tour’s 2020-21 schedule, at Silverado Resort and Spa, Sept. 7-13, in Napa. Varner has history, experience and a solid record at Silverado, having played on the North Course — a par-72, 7,166-yard layout that presents very stiff challenges with narrow fairways, deep rough, and green complexes that have slope and undulations — over the years.
Varner tied for 48th place at the Frys.com Open in 2015 (5-under-par 283).
He’s placed in the Safeway Open four straight years — tied for 15th in 2016 (12-under 276), tied for 59th in 2017 (even-par 288), tied for 14th in 2018 (9-under 279), tied for 17th in 2019 (9-under 279).
“I’ve played really well there,” Varner said in a telephone interview from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, last week. “Coming to Napa. Super excited. Just got to get going. I’m ready to play. I’m playing well.”
The Safeway Open, presented by Chevron and televised by Golf Channel, has received commitments from Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker and Scott Piercy. Friday, Sept. 4, is the deadline for players to commit.
It’s the first of 50 official FedExCup tournaments during the 2020-21 schedule that culminate with the FedExCup Playoffs. For the sixth time in seven years, the Safeway Open is the season-opening tournament of the Tour’s wraparound schedule that bridges two years. It marks the seventh straight year of the PGA Tour at Silverado, which has a rich and storied history of hosting professional golf dating back to the 1960s.
Tour events were played here with the Kaiser International Open Invitational, from 1968-1976; Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, from 1977-1980; and the Frys.com Open, 2014-2015. A PGA Tour Champions event, The Transamerica, was played from 1989-2002. Silverado has also been the site of the PGA Tour’s national qualifying school.
“It’s obviously a great environment. The course sets up pretty well for me. I like it a lot,” said Varner, who turned pro in 2012. “I know where to hit it. That’s the main thing.
“Silverado is really good. You can ball strike it and be successful, or you can putt it really good and be successful. All in all, it’s about as level of a playing field for short and long hitters. I can’t wait to get there to be honest with you. It’s the kind of course I grew up on.”
Cameron Champ of Sacramento, last year’s winner who is playing this week at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, has informed Safeway Open officials that he will not be returning to defend his title. Champ will play at the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
“That was definitely, again, a win that will probably be one of my most memorable golfing tournaments of my life,” Champ said on Wednesday in a transcription provided by asapsports.com.
“And then throughout the rest of the year I played definitely more consistent than I did my first year. Obviously there was room for improvements, but I definitely saw the growth in just myself personally, then obviously my game. It’s slowly starting to make the strides to where I want to be, and obviously I was able to make it to East Lake this year.”
Varner attained a Top-10 finish, placing in a tie for seventh at the Wyndham Championship last month at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. He was tied for the lead after shooting 62 in the first round.
He tied for 19th at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September of 2019 at The Old White TPC, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He finished in a tie for 13th at The Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera CC in Pacific Palisades, CA.
He tied for 19th at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC in Fort Worth, Texas. He had the outright 36-hole lead and had a share of the 18-hole lead.
“I like playing well. I’ve played well late in the year pretty much my whole career, since I’ve been on Tour,” said Varner. “I feel like I’m getting better. I think my world ranking is getting up there. I need to keep working at it. I get excited about the work of it.
“It’s astonishing how hard you’ve got to work just to get in contention. Once you get in contention, you just figure out what I need to do this next time. That’s why I work and, I just know winning takes care of everything. But you can’t get ahead of yourself.”
Varner advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth straight year. He did not make the cut at the Northern Trust, the first event, at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts last month.
He is No. 115 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 80 in the FedExCup rankings.
He was in the Bay Area last month as he played in the PGA Championship, tying for 29th at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. He had rounds of 72, 66, 69 and 70 for a 3-under 277 total.
Varner played the Korn Ferry Tour in 2014 and joined the PGA Tour in 2016. He finished No. 38 in the FedExCup standings in 2019.
He was the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2012 for East Carolina University and was a three-time all-conference player in college.
“I’ve grown up a lot off the course, so it makes it easy to make good decisions that prepare you a little bit better for on-the-course stuff. I’m a lot better golfer. I don’t really get rattled as much,” Varner said at asapsports.com.
Sharing his story
Varner is thankful to the PGA Tour for giving him the opportunity to not only play and compete, but to also share his voice regarding racial and social injustice.
“I think that we’re in a time where you’ve got to stand firm on what you believe in. I think being a Black person in a white sport has given me great joy to share my story. The PGA Tour has given me that platform and I can’t thank them enough. I get to do what I love to do — play golf,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be on Tour.”
Varner is one of the few Black players on the Tour.
“When I got on Tour, it became about being Black. I just stood firm on that. I’ve been helped by many people, of all walks of life, all different types of race.
“I’m here to listen, but I’m also here to do better. That’s what my life has always been about — every day just doing something better. Doing the right thing.”
At the Wyndham Championship, in a transcription provided by teescripts, Varner said: “You know, the best way you can explain it is to tell someone your journey or your story and elaborate on your opinion afterwards because then people can tell where you’re coming from.”
