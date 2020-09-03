PGA Tour: Varner seeking more than a top-20 finish

He tied for 19th at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September of 2019 at The Old White TPC, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He finished in a tie for 13th at The Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera CC in Pacific Palisades, CA.

He tied for 19th at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC in Fort Worth, Texas. He had the outright 36-hole lead and had a share of the 18-hole lead.

“I like playing well. I’ve played well late in the year pretty much my whole career, since I’ve been on Tour,” said Varner. “I feel like I’m getting better. I think my world ranking is getting up there. I need to keep working at it. I get excited about the work of it.

“It’s astonishing how hard you’ve got to work just to get in contention. Once you get in contention, you just figure out what I need to do this next time. That’s why I work and, I just know winning takes care of everything. But you can’t get ahead of yourself.”

Varner advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth straight year. He did not make the cut at the Northern Trust, the first event, at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts last month.

He is No. 115 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 80 in the FedExCup rankings.