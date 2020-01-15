SAN FRANCISCO — Dwight Powell and the Dallas Mavericks had little time to relish another impressive win against the Warriors on the road.
It’s off to the next stop on a back-to-back in Northern California — a meeting with the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday.
Powell scored 21 points and was perfect from the floor in his return to the Bay Area after starring at Stanford, and the Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-97 on Tuesday night.
“The win is great but it’s a quick, jam-packed road trip so we’re on the bus ready to go for another one tomorrow,” Powell said.
Luka Doncic added 20 points and eight rebounds as the Mavericks won their fourth straight against the Warriors — three in a row on their home floor. Powell shot 9 for 9 and grabbed six rebounds.
Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 17 points for Golden State. Fellow reserve Eric Paschall added 16, while D’Angelo Russell and Glenn Robinson III had 13 apiece. The Warriors lost their eighth consecutive game and fourth straight at Chase Center.
And injury-plagued Golden State lost another player when guard Jacob Evans III was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a head injury. He was helped off the court with 4:38 left in the first half after getting hit with an elbow by Powell as they fought for a rebound.
The Warriors trailed by as many as 28, then used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to make things interesting.
“I liked our concentration, effort and focus defensively,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We made enough plays on offense to get a lead and get out of here alive.”
Dallas star Kristaps Porzingis, who had been listed as questionable, sat out an eighth straight game. He has been feeling ill and is still dealing with soreness in his right knee.
Porzingis could be ready in time to face the Kings on Wednesday.
“With him being under the weather and the rehab of the knee, it’s just the stars didn’t align for tonight,” Carlisle said before the game. “Tomorrow night might be a possibility, but he’s going to work out before and we will see where we are tomorrow.”
Dallas made six of its first 12 shots from 3-point range — three by Maxi Kleber — and built a 28-18 lead while hitting 11 of its initial 20 shots overall. The Warriors started 8 for 20, with four baskets by Russell.
Thompson’s trip
Warriors star Klay Thompson will have his No. 1 jersey retired at Washington State on Saturday, traveling on owner Joe Lacob’s private plane to Pullman, Washington, for the halftime ceremony when the Cougars host Oregon State.
“I haven’t been back in about five years,” Thompson said. “To go back and see the people I really grew up with, the community that really embraced me, it’s very nostalgic and it’s just really cool because that was a dream of mine leaving Pullman. I didn’t think it would ever come true and it did, so it’s exciting.”
Splash Brother Stephen Curry can’t wait to go along, as well as Zaza Pachulia and Mike Dunleavy. General manager Bob Myers is scheduled for a surgery and won’t make it.
“I heard it’s pretty cool there,” he said, then later added with a smile, “Go Cougs!”
Warriors sign Lee, bring back Chriss
Guard Damion Lee signed a multiyear contract with the Warriors on Wednesday as expected given his time as a two-way player had expired and Golden State wanted to keep him for the remainder of the season.
The team also brought back forward Marquese Chriss as a two-way player after he had been waived to clear room for Lee’s promotion. With Lee coming up, that left an open two-way spot and Chriss came through waivers and was available.
The 22-year-old Chriss will split time with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League. He has provided a boost for the injury-plagued Warriors after signing as a free agent in late September, averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes over 37 games with three starts.
Coach Steve Kerr was asked before Tuesday’s 124-97 home defeat to the Dallas Mavericks whether it surprised him Chriss remained available.
“It did. I guess the one thing that maybe hurt him in terms of not being picked up was the trade deadline coming up and teams wanted to hang on to roster spots and flexibility. That would be my only guess, but we are the beneficiaries of that,” Kerr said. “Assuming everything goes cleanly tomorrow, it would be good to get him back and back in the flow.”
The 27-year-old Lee, Golden State star Stephen Curry’s brother-in-law, also spent last season as a two-way player. With all the Warriors’ injuries this season, he has provided valuable minutes and contributions.
He is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists playing 26.8 minutes over 26 games with 13 starts.
Up next
Mavericks: At Sacramento on Wednesday night to complete the back-to-back.
Warriors: Host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as part of a three-game, every-other-night homestand. Golden State has won the last three meetings overall and three straight at home vs. Denver.