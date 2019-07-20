In a tidy 2-hour, 47-minute pitching duel, two home runs propelled the Napa Silverados past the Salina Stockade on Friday night, 4-2, at Miner Family Field.
The Silverados also beat the first-place Sonoma Stompers for the second time in three days on Saturday, 7-5, and have now won nine of their last 11 games.
Napa has pushed its record to 19-17, and over .500 for the first time since June 2. Sitting firmly in third place in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, the Silverados will take a six-game win streak into Sunday’s road game against the second-place Sonoma Stompers at Arnold Field at 1 p.m.
On Friday, Josh Montelongo tied the game 1-1 with his team-high 10th homer in the sixth inning. Three batters later, Nick Ultsch connected with a two-run bomb of his own to give the Silverados a 3-1 lead at the Napa Valley College field.
Napa starting pitcher Tre Hobbs went seven innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, two walks and nine strikeouts. He allowed two-out RBI singles to Louis Martini in the third and Justin Byrd in the seventh, but left with a 3-2 lead.
Salina starter Phil Rowland lasted six frames, allowing only two hits through five shutout innings. He also finished with nine strikeouts, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks.
After Montelongo evened the score with his moonshot in the sixth, Jake Marshall was plunked by Rowland and Ultsch scorched a liner over the center field wall.
Silverados manager Tito Fuentes Jr. stuck with Hobbs in the seventh despite a pitch count over 100, and the left-hander nearly delivered another scoreless inning. With two outs, Chuck Rocker singled, stole second base, and came around to score on Byrd’s knock. Hobbs then retired Martini to end the inning.
The Silverados added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. Willie Salas tripled to left field with one out and scored on Jordan Garr’s sacrifice fly to center.
Kyle Chavez took over on the mound for Napa in the eighth and struck out four over the last two innings to earn his first save of the season.
The Silverados were coming off Thursday night’s 7-2 road win over the Stompers at Arnold Field in Sonoma.
Napa scored three runs in the third and four in the fifth to grab a 7-0 lead. Sean Johnson pitched the first seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits, six strikeouts and two walks. Andrew Fernandez (two innings, hit, walk, three strikeouts) finished up.
Montelongo went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored to lead the Silverados’ eight-hit attack.
Also with hits were Sean Jackson (1 for 2, RBI, two walks), Garr (1 for 3, double, RBI, two walks), Dakota Conners (1 for 4, run, hit by pitch), Dom Bethancourt (1 for 2, run, walk), Jordan Anderson (1 for 4) and Salas (1 for 5, run). Jake Marshall (RBI), Salas, Conners, Garr and Bethancourt also had stolen bases.
On Saturday, in a game in which they trailed on three separate occasions, the Silverados used a three-run rally in the eighth inning to beat the Stompers. Marshall led the way with two hits and three runs batted in for Napa.
After a scoreless first inning, Sonoma outfielder Miles Williams parked the first pitch of the second over the left field fence off Silverados starter Billy Felo. Napa responded by manufacturing a run in the bottom half, with Nicco Toni scoring on a Sean Jackson sacrifice fly.
The Stompers regained the lead on a Brett Gillespie RBI single in the top of the third, but the Silverados came right back with a three-run rally in the bottom half, capped by a two-out two-RBI double from Marshall.
Both starters settled in, as Jacob Cox and Felo each fired scoreless fourth and fifth innings. Felo surrendered the lead in the sixth, however, as a two-run single from Pedro Barrios tied the score 4-4. Felo exited after six complete innings with the score tied, collecting five strikeouts and allowing only two earned runs.
Stompers slugger Dondrei Hubbard gave Sonoma its third lead of the game with a solo shot in the seventh off reliever Fernandez. Hubbard’s homer was his 14th of the season, as he leads the league in batting average, home runs and RBIs.
Cox delivered a scoreless seventh against Napa’s lineup and left the game leading 5-4. Connor Leedholm entered as the first reliever for Sonoma in the eighth, and his defense failed to back him up throughout the inning.
Toni started the inning with a single, and Jordan Garr reached on an error by second baseman Nick Gotta. Ultsch then hit a bouncing ball to first, which Gillespie fielded cleanly and forced out Garr at second. On the return throw to first to attempt the double play, Gillespie lost sight of the baseball, as the ball skipped behind the bag, allowing pinch runner Malvin Nunez to score on the error.
With the score tied, Marshall came up clutch again, lining a double down the left field line to score Ultsch to take the lead. Jackson followed with his second RBI, a seeing-eye single that scored Marshall.
Rob Humes retired the Stompers in order in the ninth to end the game, picking up his fourth save of the season. Salas also had two hits in the win, while Hubbard led the Stompers with three hits of his own.