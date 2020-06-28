Pro Baseball: Vintage grad Shortridge makes Pirates player pool for upcoming MLB season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Shortridge may get a chance to play baseball in 2020 after all.

The 2015 Vintage High grad was named to the Pittsburgh Pirates 60-man player pool, released on Sunday, for the upcoming Major League Baseball season starting in July.

Shortridge, 23, was among the 19 minor leaguers — 9 pitchers and 10 position players — named to the Pirates' taxi squad of minor leaguers that will remain at the team's Double-A affiliate in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where they will train and stay ready should the Pirates need additional players. Players will report July 1 for the start of spring training 2.0 before games are scheduled to begin July 23.

"It feels great, and I'm excited to be working directly with my org again," Shortridge said in a text to The Register on Sunday. "Just thankful for the call and ready to get after it."