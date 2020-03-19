Pro Football: Australian league teams play sans fans

Supporters of both the AFL and the NRL complained on social media about the lack of atmosphere and noise at the games, which was obvious on the broadcasts.

Some said the leagues would be better off postponed entirely. TV commentators joked about the lack of people to throw the ball back to players when it was kicked out of bounds, talked about the lack of ambiance and described it as almost like watching a practice session.

At the MCG less than two weeks ago, more than 86,000 people gathered to watch Australia beat India in the women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final. Sports are, evidently, a major part of life in Melbourne, where Aussie rules was invented. And Melburnians like to say that the AFL is in their veins.

More than 90,000 attended the AFL’s season-opening game in 2018, and more than 85,000 were there at last season’s opener. But after the season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne was canceled last weekend, there was never any doubt the various football authorities would have to plan for games in empty stadiums, if their seasons went ahead at all.

This time, it was only match officials, team officials and staff, players and members of the media at the MCG.

“It’s so weird,” ABC radio sideline analyst Tim Hodges said. “Not a soul here.