Pro Football Hall of Fame: Lynch, Woodson, Flores to be inducted

What they are entering, as described by former defensive back Woodson — like Manning and Faneca a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s — is everlasting.

“This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and what I did through high school and college,” Woodson explained. “I feel like this means I am going to live forever. This is the ultimate that one player could ever achieve after their playing days are over.”

Flores is the first Hispanic American coach in the hall.

“It is a real honor, a compliment to have people show you that they feel you did a good job,” Flores said. “As people look back on it, you did well and you were one of the best. The fact the Hispanic race has embraced this, they love the Raiders ... it never was an issue until when we went to LA and the communities there embraced me and they embraced the Raiders. It gives you some pride and it gives you a purpose in life that you can be a leader, be an example ... of what can be done regardless of who you are or where you come from.”

He referenced one of his predecessors with the Raiders who is enshrined in Canton, John Madden.

“As John Madden has said: ‘All our busts will be talking to each other for many years to come.'”