Pro Sports: Discourse over national anthem looms for NBA, other leagues

There's no indication of any leagues skipping the anthem despite empty venues.

“It's kind of a declaration we’re still here,” said Adrian Burgos Jr., a University of Illinois history professor who has studied issues of minorities in pro sports. “This is how much the anthem has become part of the pageantry of spectator sports in the United States.”

On the eve of the Fourth of July holiday, here's a rundown of the major North American sports leagues and their approaches to the national anthem — a longtime fixture at games.

NBA/WNBA

The policy calling for players to “stand and line up in a dignified posture” has been around almost 40 years. There were two instances during the 2016 preseason of singers — both female, one white, one Black — dropping to a knee as they performed the anthem. Both said they did it to call attention to systemic racism.

It is believed that the NBA not only expects, but will encourage, players to make statements about the need for social change when the season restarts. Commissioner Adam Silver, speaking at a Time 100 event this week, suggested the league isn’t sure what will happen if players choose to kneel.