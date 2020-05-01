Pro Sports: Leagues want players tested before games happen, when it's 'widely available'

“We don’t want to use a disproportionate number of testing resources if it’s limited,” NFL lead counsel Jeff Pash said. “We want to make sure that we’re testing people in an appropriate way if we do it and have clear and consistent standards. I think that we very much would take our guidance on that from the medical and public health experts.”

Dr. Rebekah Gee, Louisiana’s former health secretary and CEO of Louisiana State University’s health services division, said reopening of sports should not be considered until the country gets a handle on the sickest people through testing and contact tracing.

“I’m a huge (New Orleans) Saints fan and I want to go to the Superdome too,” Gee said. “But am I willing to risk my life for this? No, I’m not. We’ve got to be smart and shouldn’t be giving people false reassurances.”

The PGA Tour said it is reviewing what it will need from a testing standpoint before its scheduled return to play without fans in June. NASCAR is returning later this month, also without fans — and without COVID-19 testing. Temperatures of everyone accessing the track will be taken and other strict precautions will be in place. But for now, coronavirus tests are not part of the restart plans.