Pro Sports: Voting, activism replace practices and games

Part of that enthusiasm, to be sure, is a result of stoking by Trump, who loudly decried peaceful protests by Kaepernick and other players and prompted more athletes and teams than in the past to skip the traditional champions’ White House visits.

“Certainly, there are fans out there who provide pushback: ‘All we want to do is watch sports. We don’t want to be involved in politics,’” said Len Elmore, a former NBA player who teaches a Columbia University class about athlete activism and social justice. “But those are the same people who will push back on the notion of racism existing and permeating all of our lives.”

In Cleveland, Ian Crawford — who wore an MLB Indians hat while voting at the NBA Cavaliers arena — said he’s all for athletes expressing their thoughts on big issues.

“I don’t necessarily know if, ‘Oh, LeBron is saying that, so I’m just going to do whatever LeBron says to do,’ but it brings out other opinions and it kind of makes you think a little more about the situation,” Crawford said. “People who are kind of curmudgeonly and (the) ‘stick to sports’ kind of thing is ridiculous.”