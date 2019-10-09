Veteran Denis Kudla was pushed hard by a 16-year-old phenom in his tournament debut on Wednesday at the NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship, but he wasn’t surprised.
The 27-year-old American from Arlington, Va., scored a hard-fought 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over San Diego teen sensation Zachary Svajda. The two met just over a month ago in New York at the U.S. Open.
“We practiced at the Open, so I knew exactly what he is capable of,” said Kudla, the second seed this week. “I have all the respect in the world for him. I knew what he was going to bring, so I tried to step up the gas early. He kept hanging in there.”
The singles draw at the ATP Challenger event reached the Round of 16 with 10 singles matches on Wednesday. There were five more clashes in doubles to set up quarterfinals. Matches continued on the tennis courts at Solano Community College in Fairfield, despite PG&E’s mandated power outages in the area, thanks to a large generator.
Competition continues through Sunday. Today’s matches begin at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at Fairfieldprotennis.com. All matches are being streamed live at ATPTour.com. Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s finals will be televised live on the Tennis Channel.
Kudla is the No. 107 ranked player in the world with six career Challenger titles to his name and nearly $3 million in prize money. He has played in all four majors and is coming off an impressive trip to the third round at the U.S. Open before losing to top-seed Novak Djokovic.
Svajda won the USTA Boys 18 National Championship in August and earned a wild card into the Open. He lost to Paolo Lorenzi in five sets at Flushing Meadows before being derailed by full body cramping.
Svajda fired shots with pace side-to-side against Kudla and also dropped some nice lobs with touch. Kudla just proved just to be a bit strong as he knocked in six aces en route to the victory.
“It’s really been a streaky year for me,” Kudla said. “I really haven’t won a match since the Open. My confidence hasn’t really been there. It’s hard to bring momentum from the Open here. I’m kind of in a reverse role where I don’t have as much pressure I had there.”
Veteran Donald Young, 17th seed, started slow but closed strong for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over fellow American Alexander Sarkissian. The 30-year-old Young from Atlanta has had a long career that featured deep runs at the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2015.
In other second-round singles matches, fifth-seed Blaz Rola (SLO) def. Agustin Velotti (ARG) 6-1, 6-4; 10th-seed Nicola Kuhn (ESP) def. Michail Pervolarkakis (GRE) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0; Kevin King (USA) def. 15th-seed Ernesto Escobedo 7-5, 6-4; James Duckworth (AUS) def. qualifier Felix Corwin (USA) 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-0; Darian King (BAR) def. Sebastian Korda (USA) 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; and, wild card Brandon Nakashima (USA) def. Dennis Novikov (USA) 6-2, 6-4.
Peter Polansky (CAN) faced Alexander Ritschard (USA) in a later singles match. Jack Sock (USA) squared off against Jack Draper (GBR) in the night match.
In doubles, Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) and Treat Huey (PHI) def. Mitchell Krueger (USA)-Alex Lawson (USA) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles matches held later in the day were Sekou Bangoura (USA)-Michael Mmoh (USA) vs. Deiton Baughman (USA)-Brandon Holt (USA), top-seed Robert Galloway (USA)-Roberto Maytin (VEN) vs. Jamie Cerretani (USA)-Korey Lovett (USA), fourth-seed Andre Goransson (SWE)-Sem Verbeek (NED) vs. Denis Kudla (USA)-Roberto Quiroz (ECU), and Martin Redlicki (USA)-Jackson Withrow (USA) vs. second-seed Evan King (USA)-Hunter Reese (USA).
The tournament benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation. The nonprofit helped start the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Solano College, and also brings the sport and an education program to underserved children throughout Solano County.