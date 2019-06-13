The Napa Silverados will honor John Shackford, a former longtime Napa Valley business owner, on Saturday when they face Salina Stockade in a Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs game at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field.
The Silverados, who are in their second season of independent league baseball, announced that Shackford will co-manage the Napa team in the regular-season game. It’s a 1:05 p.m. start.
Shackford will co-manage the Silverados with Tito Fuentes Jr., who is a team owner and Napa’s manager.
“We’re very excited and we’re looking for a big day,” said Fuentes. “I’m glad that we can incorporate the Napa Silverados with the community. We look forward to getting more of our community involved with our games.”
The Silverados are promoting the day as “Shackford’s 90th Home Run.”
The Napa players, coaches and staff, including Shackford, will wear jerseys, each with No. 90. The front of the jersey will read, “Shackford’s Kitchen Store, Napa.”
Shackford owned Shackford’s Kitchen Store for 43 years.
Shackford will throw out a ceremonial first pitch in pre-game ceremonies.
“It’s something that I wanted to do since I bought the store in terms of giving him a day and giving him recognition for what he did for Napa over 43 years,” said Patrick Merkley.
Patrick Merkley and his wife, Alix Merkley, bought Shackford’s and took over as the new owners on Oct. 24, 2018. Shackford’s is a sponsor of the Silverados, who will play a 64-game schedule.
“He’s just such a humble man, that I think it’s really nice that we’re able to do something like this for him, at this point in his life,” said Patrick Merkley.
“It’s going to be a great day. It’s going to be a really fun event.”
The San Rafael Pacifics, Vallejo Admirals and Sonoma Stompers also play in the Northern California-based summer league, founded in 2013. It is an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.
Salina Stockade is a travel team and will play all of its games on the road, the league said.
Shackford signed a one-day contract Wednesday during “The Arty Party Hour” show on Napa Valley TV Channel 28. Terms and details of the contract were not disclosed, the Silverados announced.
For more information, go to silveradosbaseball.com.