Brandon Trejo of Napa continues his professional boxing career when he faces Jose Alberto Castillo on Saturday night on a Thompson Boxing Promotions card at the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif.
Trejo, who is 4-1 with two knockouts, will be fighting at a contract weight of 136 pounds in the lightweight division. The bout, the co-feature on the card, is scheduled for six rounds. It’s Trejo’s first fight at six rounds.
Trejo has had a two-month training camp, which has included sparring sessions, in preparation for his next bout.
“This is his sixth fight, so I think it’s about that time,” Trejo’s longtime trainer, Oscar Ortiz, said of the six-round distance. “I think he’s ready to go. He’s still new to the professional game. It’s only his sixth fight. But he’s got a lot of confidence.”
The card, billed as “Night of Champions,” will be live streamed on Thompson Boxing Promotions’ Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com starting at 8 p.m.
Ortiz, a captain with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department and also the police chief of American Canyon, will not be in Trejo’s corner due to a previously scheduled vacation with family. Trejo’s corner will be handled by his uncle, Gerardo Trejo, along with Bruno Escalante of San Carlos, a professional boxer himself with a 17-4 record, and Mike Bazzel of San Carlos.
“He’ll have a good team in his corner,” said Ortiz. “He’s in good hands.”
Castillo (6-1, four KOs), who is from Matamoros, Mexico, is a dangerous fighter, said Ortiz.
“He throws bombs. He throws heavy punches,” said Ortiz. “He’s a little bit raw from what I can see and not as disciplined in the sweet science as Brandon is. That’s what we’re banking on – that the boxing skills will prevail.
“I don’t think he’s faced somebody like Brandon before. He hasn’t faced anybody of Brandon’s skill set before. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brandon starts really catching this kid with some good shots. If he gets as wild as we think he might get, and he takes one of Brandon’s power shots, then it might be a short night for him. But we’re prepared to go the distance.”
Trejo, who trains out of the Napa County Sheriff’s Activities League gym at Napa State Hospital, said on thompsonboxing.com, “Castillo is the right opponent for me. He’s young and hungry and I’m looking forward to the challenge of beating him.”
Trejo is coming off a win in his last bout. He won his super lightweight bout by technical knockout when the referee stopped the fight at 1 minute, 56 seconds of the fourth round on a professional card at Salinas Storm House in October.
Trejo stopped Mario Franco (0-4) of Tamaulipas, Mexico after dominating the fight from early on. It was scheduled for four rounds.
Referee Gerard White stopped the bout after a sequence of hard punches that Trejo landed in the final found.
Billed as “New Blood,” the card was presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Banner Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.
Trejo was effective with his right hand and his speed, said Ortiz.
Trejo was supported by about 50 fans from Napa, Ortiz said. Among them were members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Activities League youth boxing program. The SAL program bought tickets for the youths to attend the card.
Trejo won his professional debut in May of 2017, a unanimous four-round decision over Pablo Cupul of San Diego in Ontario, Calif.
Trejo turned pro after a highly decorated amateur career, during which he competed at local, state, national and international levels over a 12-year span. He was a gold medalist at the 2012 USA Junior World team trials. He joined Team USA and went on to represent the U.S. at the Junior World Championships in Kiev, Ukraine.
He is a two-time California Silver Gloves champion and won back-to-back National PAL titles.
Boxing fans can follow Trejo on Twitter @btrejo66, on Instagram @teamtrejo, and on Facebook at Brandon Trejo.