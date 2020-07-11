Professional Bull Riders: Fans welcomed back into arena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As bull riders attempted to hang on for eight seconds Friday night, they were encouraged by something they hadn’t heard in months — the cheers of a crowd.

A little more than a thousand fans were on hand in the 9,000-seat arena to watch one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Professional Bull Riders event ends a month-long competition that until Friday has played out before silent stands. It's a cautious step toward giving sports fans who have been cooped up for months a chance to leave their homes and watch a bull attempt to throw a man from its back as the rider tries to hold on.

Other professional sports leagues are watching the bull riding event to observe how fans may be allowed back into stadiums and arenas, competition organizers said. NASCAR will let thousands of spectators into a race in Texas on July 19, but English soccer's Liverpool has played out its march to a first league title in 30 years in front of empty stadiums.

“It's going to be very sparsely attended tonight,” Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason said. “There's only so many seats that you can sell in this building and keep people socially distanced.”