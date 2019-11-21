A 5-under-par 67 on the South Course during the second round on Thursday moved Zack Sims of Napa into a tie for the lead at the Napa Open, a Golden State Golf Tour event, at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Sims, a Napa High School graduate who was named to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America in 2018 for Holy Names University of Oakland, shares the 36-hole lead in the mini tour event with three other players at 2-under 142.
There are both professional and amateur golfers in the Napa Open, which is sponsored and presented by Silverado.
Tom Johnson of San Francisco, Alex Lee of Sacramento and Jack Ireland of Mission Viejo are tied at the top of the leaderboard with Sims, who was named first team All-Pacific West Conference and the Holy Names Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
Sims opened with a 75 on the North Course in very windy conditions on Wednesday. There were wind gusts of up to 31 mph during the first round.
A key to his round was getting up and down to save par on No. 11, as Sims started the second round from the No. 10 tee.
“Saving that par really actually early on kind of helped calm me down and gave me some momentum to get going for the rest of the round,” said Sims, who works in the golf department at Silverado. “I kind of took that on the back nine and ran with it.”
Sims had six birdies and one bogey. The South Course was set up at 6,685 yards.
“Shooting 67 today definitely helped the cause for (Friday) and put me in a good spot for (Friday),” said Sims, who tied for 20th individually at the NCAA Division II Championships. He was named to the All-Tournament team after finishing in a tie for eighth at the Pacific West Conference Championships.
Johnson (75-67), Lee (74-68) and Ireland (75-67) join Sims atop the leaderboard.
Napa’s Andy Miller, the tournament founder and organizer, is tied for fifth with Ash Patel of Roseville. They are just one shot off the lead. Patel (72-71 – 143) was the first-round leader.
“I think if you get through the par-3s (Friday) around even par, you’ll have a pretty good shot, just because they’re going to stretch them all the way back and three is a good score on all of them,” said Sims.
“There are guys that are just right behind us. On any given day, I think any of these guys can go out and shoot a low number. The course is set up to where that’s doable.”
Johnson, who works as a golf instructor at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, made five birdies.
“I scrambled really well,” said Johnson. “I made some really good up and downs and just kind of held the score together. I got the ball pretty close to the hole with some good chips and pitches that, if I’m hitting it to outside of six feet, it would have just felt like a much different round with the grinding.”
Lee turned professional in June, after graduating from Fresno State and playing four years on the golf team for the Bulldogs.
Lee was 6-under through his first nine holes on Thursday. He had seven birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.
“I was just putting myself in really good spots on the front nine,” said Lee, who went to Rio Americano High in Sacramento and plays out of Ancil Hoffman Golf Course in Carmichael. “I made a couple of good putts, too.
“My game feels really good right now. I’m just going to really focus on my process (Friday) and not really try to get worried about the outcome as much. I’ve played really well the last two days. I’ve made a lot of quality swings out there, so I’m happy with where I’m at.
“I think putting myself in this position helps me improve as a player.”
Miller started out with a 76 and came back with a 67, making five birdies in the second round.
“I have a shot at it. That’s the key – I put myself in position to go out there and try to win it (Friday),” said Miller, a four-time NCAA All-American at BYU, who has played on both the Nationwide Tour and PGA Tour.
“This has been a great contrast of two days. You have one day where you’re just trying to survive, and today was kind of like hey, let’s go get it.”
The 36-hole cut was at 7-over, with the low 26 players and ties advancing to the final round.
Ireland had eight birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.
The top 14 professionals will receive prize money.
Hayden Sheih of Fremont (74-70 – 144) and Brent Grant of Murrieta (73-71 – 144) are tied for seventh.
Aaron Beverly of Fairfield (78-69 – 147) is tied for 12th.
Friday’s final round on the North Course starts at 8 a.m., with the players in twosomes.
Miller and Patel start at 9:30 a.m., Ireland and Sims start at 9:39 a.m., and Johnson and Lee start at 9:48 a.m.