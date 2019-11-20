Windy conditions delayed the start of the Napa Open golf tournament by a full hour on Wednesday.
At the end of the day, the mini tour event had Ash Patel of Roseville at the top the first-round leaderboard with an even-par 72 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
There were wind gusts of up to 31 mph. The course was set up at 6,500 yards.
Patel leads by one shot over three players heading into Thursday’s second round of the three-day, 54-hole Golden State Tour event, which is sponsored and presented by Silverado. Patel’s round included six birdies, four bogies and a double bogey,
Jonathan De Los Reyes of Modesto, Brent Grant of Murrieta and Kyle Haas of Rancho Cucamonga are tied for second after 1-over 73s.
De Los Reyes started out with an 8 on the par-4 10th hole.
Tied for fifth place, with 74s, are Michael Weaver of Fresno, Alex Lee of Sacramento, Alex Scott of Traverse City, Michigan, and Hayden Shieh of Fremont.
Zack Sims of Napa is in a seven-way tie for ninth after shooting 75. Sims began his round 4-over after bogies on Nos. 1 and 2 and a double bogey on No. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was whipping hard. The first four holes played hard,” said Sims, who eagled the par-5, 536-yard fifth hole with a 25-foot putt.
Tournament founder and organizer Andy Miller is among three players who are tied for 16th after shooting 76. Miller was 5-over after four holes.
“I played well after that,” said Miller, a Napa resident. “I had plenty of opportunities. It was just tough to make putts. A lot of eight to 10 footers, that I couldn’t get to fall.”
Aaron Beverly of Fairfield is tied for 24th following a 78.
Devon Raymond of Napa is tied for 29th after shooting 79.
The field includes both professional and amateur players.
One-third of the professional field will be paid. The top amateurs will receive gift certificates to the golf shop.
The second round is Thursday, with tee times from 9-11 a.m., on the South Course. The final round is Friday, with tee times from 9-10 a.m., on the North Course.