Professional Softball: Players walk out over GM's tweet about standing during anthem

On Wednesday, several players shared a tweet titled THIS IS US with a unified message of commitment to support the Black community and help educate people on ways to create change.

Steuerwald, who is an assistant coach at Syracuse, said he stands fully behind the players.

“I’m proud of them for speaking their mind and I’ve felt that they have done it in a very respectful manner,” he said. “Even throughout their conversations with our GM in a heated, emotional moment, it wasn’t derogatory the things that were said, and it wasn’t defaming in any way. It was addressing the points of contention there with the tweet and things that they felt kind of betrayed by.”

Triple Crown Sports says it will play its July 1-5 tournament elsewhere in the Houston area.

“We believe sensitivity and tone are important ingredients of respect," the organization said. “Through sports, we can help unify the many voices that deserve support in their right to protest and call for needed change as millions of people seek a new path for justice.”

Stokes said the players from the Dawgs might play against the Pride on Saturday, but without the Scrap Yard name. Beyond that, they don’t know what the future holds. Andrews said games are secondary right now.

“I think when you find matters that are bigger than your sport, you find matters that are bigger than what takes place in your life, you tend to find common ground whether you are a rival or not," she said. "Allyship is really strong in softball right now. It’s amazing to see everyone come together the way they did, with the immediacy that they had.”