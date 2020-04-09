Professional Sports: Coronavirus shutdown presents challenges for teams, sponsors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — There are no sponsored power plays at the moment.

No doughnut races in the fourth quarter.

No calls to the bullpen presented by phone companies.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown, sports business executives are having tough conversations about lucrative advertising and marketing contracts with no games on the horizon. Everyone involved knows the relative insignificance of the talks in the greater scheme of things, but billions of dollars are in play, and the results could have far-reaching implications for sports for years to come.

“It's unprecedented,” said Justin Toman, the head of sports marketing for PepsiCo Inc. “I think there's been a lot of creativity and discussions, scenario planning on how to deal with it. But it's ongoing and I don't think anybody has the answer. I think it really is this almost unthinkable thing that has impacted the world of sports.”

The conversations are made even more complicated by an almost infinite number of variables.