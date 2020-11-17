Raiders Analysis: Defense on a roll during three-game win streak

“We didn’t make any huge changes,” safety Jeff Heath said. “I think we know the plan a little bit, but really, we’re just playing better. It’s just what it comes down to. It’s not about the plan, it’s not about who we're playing, it’s not about the conditions. You got to play good, you just got to do your job. Play in and play out for the entire game.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Running game. The Raiders have rushed for at least 150 yards in three straight games for just the second time in the past 10 seasons after running 41 times for 203 yards and four TDs. Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two scores, Devontae Booker added 81 yards and two TDs, making them just the second Raiders duo to both reach 80 yards and two TDs in a game. Tyrone Wheatley and Napoleon Kaufman did it in 1999 vs. Tampa Bay.

WHAT NEEDS HELP