Raiders Analysis: Gruden says Guenther was fired to give defense 'new voice'

The Raiders lost 43-6 the following week in Atlanta; gave up 206 yards rushing to the winless Jets before winning in the closing seconds; and then gave up 212 more yards rushing to Indianapolis. Las Vegas had no sacks, no takeaways and gave up 7.7 yards per play.

“We miss-fit some runs, sometimes our force isn’t where it needs to be. Sometimes we don’t tackle well. Sometimes it’s a play here, a play there,” Gruden said. “We have to do everything better, honestly. Not just one kind of run. Inside runs, outside runs, the run game. With that said, you have to stop the play-action pass and we have to stop a lot of other things that have been problematic. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we have good players here.”

Those players just haven’t done enough, whether it be recent first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram and Damon Arnette, or free agent acquisitions such as Maliek Collins, Carl Nassib and Cory Littleton.

“We need a new voice right now and Marinelli is going to give it to us,” Gruden said.

WHAT’S WORKING