Raiders Analysis: Porous defense, sloppy offense lead to another Raiders loss

Carr and tight end Darren Waller each lost a fumble, and the offense lined up in an illegal formation that negated a long TD pass.

After scoring 34 points in winning each of their first two games, the Raiders have been held to 43 points the past two weeks — even with late TDs in each game that had little impact on the outcome.

The Raiders visit the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, having lost their last five in the rivalry and not won at Arrowhead Stadium since 2012.

WHAT’S WORKING

End of half. For the fourth straight week, the Raiders scored a TD in the final two minutes of the first half when Carr connected with Jason Witten. Las Vegas’ 31 points in the final two minutes of the half are the most in the league through Sunday. They also have scored 17 points in the final two minutes of the game, although two of those TDs came the past two weeks when the team trailed by multiple scores.

WHAT NEEDS HELP