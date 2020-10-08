Raiders: Arrowhead Stadium is Carr's house of horrors

Arrowhead Stadium has been a house of horrors for Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Six times Carr has taken the Raiders into Kansas City to face the Chiefs and he has come out on the short end every time, with most of the games not even being close.

Carr is one of just eight quarterbacks since the merger to make at least five road starts at a single stadium in the regular season or playoffs and lose every one of them.

“Derek’s going to hear it until we do it,” head coach Jon Gruden said. “But, he’s the biggest reason I think we have a chance to do it. We have to play better around him. We can’t turn the ball over. If you look at the turnover ratio in the four games since I’ve been back coaching against Kansas City, it is almost embarrassing. I’m sorry I brought it up. I hope I didn’t make you guys sick. We have to take care of the ball. We have to take the ball away. That’s not illegal.”

Carr has been a big part of that problem over the years. The Raiders (2-2) have committed 12 turnovers and gotten only three takeaways from the Chiefs in four meetings since Gruden returned in 2018.