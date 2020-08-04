Raiders: Carr "tired of being disrespected'

The team finished 24th in the NFL in scoring last season at 19.6 points per game, the third straight season they failed to reach even 20 points per contest. The only other team to do that last decade with the same starting quarterback was the Rams, who did it in 2010-12 with Sam Bradford.

The biggest issue for the Raiders came in the red zone where they ranked 26th in points per drive, contributing to the lack of scoring overall.

“I think we did a great job of moving the ball. I don’t think anyone can deny that,” Carr said. “But all that means nothing if we can’t finish the drive. ... I think if we continue to move the ball like we have with being efficient in the pass game like we are, being efficient in the run game like we’ve been but being able to finish those drives in the red zone. It’s going to be a big emphasis for us all training camp.”

The red zone has not been Carr’s best area the past five years. He ranks 40th out of 50 quarterback with at least 10 starts since 2015 in passer rating inside the red zone and isn’t a threat running the ball like some more athletic quarterbacks are.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said that’s one aspect he’d like to see more of from Carr this season, whether it’s running the ball or extending plays with his legs.