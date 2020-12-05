Raiders: Carr wary of 0-11 Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Derek Carr has been here before, on a winless team deep into a season and hungry for an elusive victory.

That’s why the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is wary, not wanting his squad to be the team the 0-11 New York Jets beat to finally erase that ugly zero from their wins column.

“It’s a matter of time before they get things going and do things the right way,” Carr said. “I’m sure that they are. I’ll pump the brakes on a winless team and just reiterate that they kicked the crap out of us the last time we played them. We had to go there, they beat the dog out of us.

"So, if we don’t bring it, they’ll do the same thing again.”

Carr was referring to last season, when Sam Darnold and the Jets rolled past the Raiders 34-3 at MetLife Stadium. New York was in the middle of a final stretch during which it won six of its last eight games.

This season, the Jets haven't been able to get just one victory. They've already set the franchise mark for the longest single-season losing streak, and a loss Sunday to the Raiders (6-5) at East Rutherford, New Jersey, will tie for the worst overall skid set across two seasons by the 1995-96 team under Rich Kotite.