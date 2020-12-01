Raiders: Gruden compares lopsided loss to oral surgery

Head coach Jon Gruden didn’t feel any better rewatching the Las Vegas Raiders lopsided loss at Atlanta than he did when he saw it in person.

The five turnovers, 141 yards in penalties and a couple of defensive breakdowns that added up to the 43-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday have a way of doing that.

“You ever go to the dentist and have to have your teeth pulled out? It’s pretty much like that,” Gruden said Monday. “This was tough, man.

“Fourth-and-1 we have the ball, we go for it, we get rejected. Next possession, first down, we take a shot with an aggressive play-action protection, sack-strip fumble. Right before the half, we’re going in for points, sack-strip fumble. Early in the third quarter, we’re in great field position, interception for a touchdown. We force a kicker to miss a field goal, we rough the kicker and they end up getting seven (points) out of that.

"There wasn’t anything pleasant about watching the tape.”

The game was a complete reversal of the way the Raiders (6-5) had been playing in recent weeks. They won three straight and then lost a tight game at the end to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs that showed they can compete with just about anybody.