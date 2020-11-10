Raiders: Gruden's plans showing signs of fruition in Year 3

“We like where we are,” Jacobs said. “We’re not satisfied though. We’re nowhere near our peak. We have to cut out a lot of things we’re doing that are beating ourselves and come out and execute definitively.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Carr. The Raiders quarterback faced questions heading into his seventh season but has responded by playing the best football of his career. He has been more aggressive, with his average pass traveling 1.1 yards more downfield than he did last season. He's been more willing to run, matching his career high with 10 runs for first downs. Carr also ranks fifth in the league in passer rating at 110 and has 16 TD passes compared to only two INTs.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Pass rush. The Raiders have been searching for a pass rush ever since Gruden traded Khalil Mack to Chicago before the 2018 season. The wait is still going as the Raiders are tied with the second-fewest sacks in the league with nine, despite getting two vs. the Chargers. Second-year edge rusher Maxx Crosby has five but 2019 No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell has none and 2018 third-rounder Arden Key also hasn’t gotten a sack.

STOCK UP