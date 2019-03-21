OAKLAND — The Raiders have gotten final approval for their lease to remain in Oakland for at least one more season.
The Oakland City Council voted Thursday to approve the lease for 2019 with an option for 2020. The Alameda Board of Supervisors had voted earlier in the week in favor of the lease that had been formally approved by the Coliseum Authority last week.
The Raiders will pay $7.5 million in rent for the Coliseum and the practice facility in Alameda in 2019 and have a $10.5 million option for 2020 in case their new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas isn't ready by then.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks in Las Vegas, this likely will be the Raiders' final season in Oakland after moving back from Los Angeles in 1995. The Raiders began playing at the Coliseum in 1966 and were there through the 1981 season before going to Southern California.
49ers sign punter Vogel to 1-year deal
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have signed punter Justin Vogel to a one-year contract.
The 49ers had been seeking a replacement after free agent Bradley Pinion signed with Tampa Bay last week and found their man on Monday.
Vogel spent the 2017 season with Green Bay after signing as an undrafted rookie. He had a 44.4-yard gross average and a 41.6-yard net average that ranked seventh in the NFL. He had 19 punts downed inside the 20 and just two touchbacks.
But the Packers drafted JK Scott in the fifth round last year and went in a different direction. Vogel spent training camp with Cleveland but was released before the season started.
The 49ers also announced that running back Raheem Mostert signed a three-year deal that he had agreed to terms on last week and that Dustin Little has been hired as the team's athletic trainer. Little spent the previous five years with Denver.