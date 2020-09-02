Raiders: Marinelli reunites with Gruden on coaching staff

“The biggest thing he told me is, you have to block out all of the noise, you have to come in and be a leader and you just get off and I’m going to clean you up,” Ferrell said. “That’s the biggest thing, I really love his teaching because he understands and appreciates that football isn’t a scientific thing at the end of the day. It’s a game that we love to play and you just have to go out there and play hard and play with disposition, so I love him for sure.”

Marinelli also brought in some familiar faces to help in the transition. The Raiders signed defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross, who played under Marinelli in Dallas.

Gruden has called Collins the key to the defense, hoping he will be able to collapse the pocket from the inside and create opportunities for Crosby and the other outside rushers.

Collins said the opportunity to stay with Marinelli was a big attraction when he signed with Las Vegas this offseason.

“He’s demanding and I say that in a good way,” Collins said. “He wants you to be the same guy every day. That’s the main thing. He wants you to be consistent as players, just as he is coaching. People don’t realize that when you got a coach that demands that you run to the ball, demands that you’re the same guy every day; that’s demanding on them too because they have to be the same guy every day. That’s just who he is. Like an old drill sergeant, he’s going to get it out of you every chance that he can.”