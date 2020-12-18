Raiders: Mariota's magic can't keep playoff hopes alive

Marcus Mariota provided a bit of magic in a pinch to try to keep the Las Vegas Raiders' playoffs hopes alive.

But he couldn’t punch it in during the first possession of overtime and could only watch as a leaky defense gave up another score, sending the Raiders to their fourth loss in five games, 30-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

After taking a 6-3 record and legitimate playoff aspirations into a showdown last month with Kansas City, the Raiders (7-7) have once again fallen apart in what has become an all-too-familiar pattern. They blew a late lead to the Chiefs and were dealt lopsided losses to Atlanta and Indianapolis around a last-second win over the winless Jets and now appear headed to miss the playoffs for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.

“It sucks,” tight end Darren Waller said. “You want to win these stretches to be able to play your best football. The results haven’t been what we want them to be. You have to live with it.”

The Raiders went through the same kind of late-season slump a year ago when they lost five of the final six games following a 6-4 start and are still searching for success in the third season since Jon Gruden's return as head coach.